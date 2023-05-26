Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2023) - Bearclaw Capital Corp. (TSXV: BRL.H) ("Bearclaw" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") announced on January 12, 2023. The Company issued 3,200,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.095 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $304,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one quarter of a common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.125 per common share for a period of 12 months from closing. The funds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Pursuant to the Placement, the fully-diluted beneficial ownership of the issued and outstanding common shares held by John Ross, a Related Party, will increase to 18.19% (previously 11.61%).

Pursuant to the Placement, the fully-diluted beneficial ownership of the issued and outstanding common shares held by Leslie Ross, a Related Party, will increase to 16.99% (previously 9.25%).

Pursuant to the Placement, the fully-diluted beneficial ownership of the issued and outstanding common shares held by Scott Ross, a Related Party, will increase to 19.79% (previously 14.74%).

Pursuant to the Placement, the fully-diluted beneficial ownership of the issued and outstanding common shares held by Dr. Alison C. Ross FRCSC Inc., a Related Party, will increase to 18.06% (previously 11.36%).

All securities issued in connection with the Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Placement.

About Bearclaw Capital Corp.

Bearclaw Capital Corp. is a Canadian public mining exploration company which was incorporated in British Columbia, Canada in 1999.

For further information, please contact:

Scott M. Ross, President

71030-3552 West 41st Avenue

Vancouver, British Columbia, V6N 4J9

Tel: 604-803-4883

Email: scott.ross@bearclawcapitalcorp.com

