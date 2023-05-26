Rocketium Launches New Agile CreativeOps Platform With Novel AI Features

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / Rocketium, a platform that specializes in improving in-app and website conversions through video and display banner automation, has unveiled its latest breakthrough: an innovative and agile CreativeOps platform. This cutting-edge platform marks a significant milestone in the realm of creative operations, as it seamlessly integrates with robust generative AI features, the latest in automation capabilities, and advanced creative analytics.

As a company that specializes in the field of creative technology solutions, Rocketium has combined these components into a solution to empower global teams when it comes to enhancing their design processes and making astute decisions that yield substantial business impact.

At the core of Rocketium's new CreativeOps platform lies its generative AI technology, which revolutionizes the way creative content is generated and produced. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, the platform generates high-quality visuals, videos, and other creative assets with remarkable efficiency. This AI-driven capability enables teams to streamline their creative workflows, eliminating repetitive tasks and freeing up valuable time for more strategic endeavors.

Rocketium's new platform offers automation features that provide users with a range of automated tools and processes. These features automate various aspects of the design process, such as asset organization, version control, and collaboration, reducing the likelihood of errors and improving overall productivity. The automation capabilities allow teams to work swiftly, resulting in faster turnaround times and increased agility in responding to market demands.

Creative analytics is another pivotal component integrated into Rocketium's platform, enabling teams to make data-driven design decisions. The use of advanced analytics and reporting functionalities allows the platform to provide valuable insights into the performance and impact of creative assets. Teams can measure key metrics, such as engagement, conversions, and brand reach, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the effectiveness of their designs. Armed with these insights, teams can optimize their creative strategies, refine their approach, and ultimately achieve more substantial business outcomes.

The comprehensive nature of Rocketium's CreativeOps platform ensures that global teams can leverage its features and benefits across multiple dimensions. Whether collaborating remotely or across different time zones, the platform facilitates seamless communication and coordination, fostering effective teamwork. The platform's intuitive user interface and user-friendly tools ensure ease of use, making it accessible to professionals across various skill levels.

Sandeep Shekhawat, who works with Rocketium as a tech advisor, says that the CreativeOps platform will help the company as it continues to grow and scale.

The company's tech has already earned the trust of over 100 brands including Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies.. Professionals from a wide range of industries, including marketers, designers, e-commerce managers, and product managers, rely on Rocketium's platform to take their ideas to market more quickly. The company works with large enterprises, eCommerce marketplaces, and retail omnichannel companies with teams spread across countries.

"The team at Rocketium is dedicated to assisting brands and businesses in scaling and enhancing their visual content and driving improved conversion rates," says Shekhawat. "The launch of this agile CreativeOps platform means that the landscape of design decision-making undergoes a remarkable transformation. Through the integration of generative AI features, automation capabilities, and creative analytics, the platform equips global teams with the tools they need to make informed and impactful design choices."

Shekhawat adds that Rocketium's growth strategy involves expanding its operations in the US to target enterprise customers with complex content creation workflows and pipelines. "They are specifically focused on creating advertising campaign content and digital display content in retail for campaigns and price displays," Shekhawat reveals.

Shekhawat, an expert in the areas of electronic price displays, digital transformation, and IoT-based Smart Retail, has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world, developing platforms that help these massive corporations deliver content in a reliable, efficient manner, with the ability to update content over the air in real-time, while using low power.

"Enhancing in-store experience with video displays using automated and personalized content creation will be a game changer for big name retailers," Shekhawat affirms. "Creating compelling content to showcase product features, provide helpful information, or entertain customers while they shop will help retailers have the edge in the low margin retail business."

With Rocketium's agile CreativeOps platform, users can harness the power of this innovative solution, and businesses can unlock new levels of creativity, efficiency, and effectiveness.

About Rocketium

Rocketium, established in 2015, is an agile CreativeOps platform that helps enterprises and Fortune 500 companies take their communications to market in cost- and time-efficient ways. The company utilizes creative automation, seamless collaboration, automated compliance, and creative analytics with the goal of helping enterprises maximize their existing teams, processes, and tools.

Website: https://rocketium.com/

Sandeep Shekhawat at contact@rocketium.com

