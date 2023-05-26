Yangpu Binjiang sends a warm invitation to the world to 'Hi Yangpu, Hi Future'

On May 26th, the 2023 Yangpu Binjiang Global Promotion Conference was held at the Yangpu Binjiang Xiudai Square. With the lighting up of Yangpu Binjiang, Shanghai's Yangpu District has sent invitations to the world with the theme of "Hi Yangpu, Hi Future."





Yangpu District, located in the north part of Shanghai central urban area, on the northwest bank of the lower reaches of the Huangpu River, boasts the longest riverside coastline of 15.5 kilometers. At the conference, Yangpu District announced to the market for the first time the key plots recommended by Yangpu Binjiang, including the two core functional areas of Badaitou and Yangpu Bridge East, as well as three major sections of Yangpu Bridge West. A total of 19 plots are included, with a land area of approximately 390,000 square meters and a planned building area of approximately 1.39 million square meters.

Yangpu is a national innovation oriented urban area, an important supporting area of Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Center, a pilot urban area of "Science and Innovation China," and a national innovation and entrepreneurship demonstration base. In recent years, it has taken the online new economy as the core of cluster construction, striving to create the "Belt, Zone, and Circle" industrial landmarks of Changyang Xiudai Online New Economy Ecological Park, GKIC Digital Innovation Practice Zone, and Tongji Knowledge Economy Circle. On the scene of the conference, 17 enterprises officially signed contracts with Yangpu, accelerating the building of its industrial leading position.





At night, a wonderful outdoor lighting show lit up the Yangpu Binjiang and its coastal buildings, depicting a magnificent scene of riverside scenery and illuminating the urban landscape. It also officially sent a warm invitation to the world, welcoming all types of enterprises to gather in Yangpu for investments, and create a better future together!

