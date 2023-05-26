"RJ is an incredibly talented rider, and we have no doubt that he has what it takes to bring home the championship this year," Keen stated.

LIVE OAK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / Keen's Buildings, a leading provider of high-quality storage solutions, is thrilled to announce the extension of their partnership with RJ Hampshire #24 for the upcoming 2023 Pro Motocross Championship season. RJ Hampshire, an accomplished rider representing the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, has proven to be an outstanding brand ambassador for Keen's Buildings.

RJ Hampshire, Kicking off the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship Season with Keens Buildings and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team

Kevin Keen, CEO of Keen's Buildings, expressed his excitement about the continued collaboration with RJ Hampshire. "We are excited to extend our partnership with RJ for the 2023 Pro Motocross season," said Keen. "RJ has been an incredible asset to our brand, and we are confident in his abilities to excel on the track."

As a prominent figure in the motocross industry, RJ Hampshire has showcased immense talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout his career. His achievements on the track and his dedication to his craft align perfectly with Keen's Buildings' values and commitment to excellence.

The partnership between Keen's Buildings and RJ Hampshire has proven to be mutually beneficial. It not only highlights the shared passion for motorsports but also underscores the importance of quality, durability, and reliability - qualities that both Keen's Buildings and RJ Hampshire embody.

With the 2023 Pro Motocross season on the horizon, Keen's Buildings and RJ Hampshire are eager to pursue their shared goal of championship success. Kevin Keen has expressed his confidence in RJ's abilities and believes that "RJ is an incredibly talented rider, and we have no doubt that he has what it takes to bring home the championship this year," Keen stated.

The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, Race Schedule kicks off tomorrow, May 27, 2003, at the Fox Raceway in Pala, CA.

The extended partnership between Keen's Buildings and RJ Hampshire signifies the continued commitment to excellence and the shared vision of pushing boundaries and achieving greatness in the world of motocross.

Keen's Buildings is a trusted provider of high-quality storage sheds, metal garages, carports and steel buildings, offering customized solutions to meet diverse storage needs. With over 75,000 installs and an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, durability, and customer satisfaction, Keen's Buildings has established itself as a leading name in the industry.

RJ Hampshire, representing the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, is a highly talented and respected motocross athlete. With an impressive track record and a relentless drive for success, RJ has established himself as a prominent figure in the sport.

