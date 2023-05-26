Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2023) - Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp., (CSE: TEAM) ("Canadian Nexus", "the Company" or "TEAM") is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Young ("Mr. Young") as Chief Executive Officer and Director ("CEO" or "Director"), of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Young replaces Arni Johannson as CEO and Director.

With the appointment of Mr. Young to the management team and the Board of Directors, Mr. Young will undertake to streamline the Company while seeking new opportunities as a focused investment issuer.

We have been looking for a suitable replacement for some time and feel Mr. Young brings all the core values we believe to the table and truly understands the direction of the Company.

Mr. Young was an investment advisor holding both his Canadian and U.S. securities licenses up until 2000. He has worked as a corporate governance and communications consultant since 2000 in the technology, mining, and pharmaceutical industries, with clients trading on both Canadian and American stock exchanges. He was the Managing Director of Sonoma Resources Inc., which completed a reverse takeover of Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc. in December 2015. Over the last eight years, he has been providing consulting services and has held directorships with issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange most recently with Interra Copper Corp. and Teako Minerals Corp.

Mr. Young and the Board of Directors wish to thank Arni Johannson for his work and dedication and wish him well in his future endeavors in Europe. We look very much forward to having the support of the Company of Arni Johannson as a significant shareholder of TEAM.

About Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.

Canadian Nexus (CSE: TEAM) is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies and projects. Canadian Nexus leverages its extensive network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with a unique multi-opportunity portfolio. From time to time the company may acquire or dispose of shares in the open market as defined in the Company's investment policy that can be found on Sedar under Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.

