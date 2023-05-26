Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2023) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that, in addition to the previously announced proceeds of $5,494,375 on March 17, 2023, it has received additional proceeds in the aggregate amount of $2,308,625 from the exercise of warrants, pursuant to an early warrant exercise program (the "Early Warrant Exercise Program").

As final part of the Early Warrant Exercise Program, 1,846,900 common share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant") issued by the Company on December 24, 2020 have been exercised at an exercise price of $1.25 per share for gross proceeds of $2,308,625, under the Early Warrant Exercise Program (the "Final Exercises"). The Final Exercises conclude the Early Warrant Exercise Program.

Canaccord Genuity Corp ("Canaccord") was compensated with a cash fee equal to 5% of the total gross proceeds raised from the exercise of the Warrants and was issued compensation warrants exercisable at $4.00 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance (each a "Compensation Warrant"). The Company paid Canaccord an aggregate cash fee of $115,431 and issued to Canaccord a total of 92,345 Compensation Warrants, equals to 5% of the total number of Warrants exercised from the Final Exercises of the Early Warrant Exercise Program.

The Company currently has outstanding, 43,675,674 shares, 1,497,780 share purchase warrants exercisable at $2.50 per share, 632,120 finders' share purchase warrants exercisable ranging from $0.15 to $4.00 per share, 1,600,000 stock options exercisable ranging from $1.25 to $2.90 per share for a total of 47,405,574 shares outstanding on a fully-diluted basis.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

