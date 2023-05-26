Luxury Collection - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Top Luxury Atlanta Realtors and Lori Lane of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Present Gainesville, Georgia; Ranked as the #1 City to Live by Bankrate

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / In a recent analysis conducted by Bankrate, the personal finance website, Gainesville, Georgia has emerged as the leading real estate market in the United States. Yahoo! Finance reports that this, "midsize town in Georgia about 75 minutes by car from Atlanta is the nation's hottest real estate market." The study examined nearly 212 housing markets across the country and ranked them based on various factors, including job growth, population growth, home value appreciation, unemployment rate, and availability of homes for sale.

Gainesville secured the top spot as the most attractive and active housing market.

With its proximity to Atlanta, Gainesville has become the hottest destination for homeowners looking to escape the soaring costs of major cities. The city's rapid rise as a real estate hotspot is indicative of the broader trend of individuals seeking more affordable housing options outside expensive metropolitan areas.

Bankrate analyst Jeff Ostrowski highlighted the increasing popularity of regions like the Sun Belt, specifically Georgia, the Carolinas, and Florida. "While many parts of the U.S. are experiencing price declines, home values have held steady in the Southeast," said Ostrowski. This favorable market stability, coupled with Gainesville's remarkable 40% home value appreciation in just one year, led to its number one ranking.

Gainesville's strong economic growth and expanding population played a significant role in its success. According to data from the U.S. Census and U.S. Labor Department, the city experienced a 15% increase in both jobs and population.

Another strong attribute of the Gainesville metro area is its low unemployment rate, standing at just 2.6 percent as of February. "Health care plays a significant role in the area's economy", said Tim Evans, Vice President of Economic Development at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce. Gainesville, as the seat of Hall County, has been attracting professionals who seek a slower pace of life outside the bustling Atlanta metro area, especially as remote work arrangements become more prevalent.

With Gainesville solidifying its position as the nation's hottest real estate market, it comes as no surprise that both investors and homebuyers are turning their attention towards this flourishing city. Gainesville's remarkable growth potential and favorable affordability have captivated the interest of those in search of a thriving community with accessible housing options.

When it comes to navigating the real estate landscape in the Gainesville area, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties (BHHSGA) has a thriving local office that stands out as a trusted choice and offers a gateway to exploring the diverse range of opportunities available in this flourishing market. Known for their expertise and extensive listings, Luxury Collection and Lori Lane, are featuring these notable properties in Gainesville:

3509 Tanners Mill Circle Gainesville, GA

Jessica Grey 404.272.5658

$15.5 Million

This one-of-a-kind estate offers the perfect balance of tranquil beauty and luxury living. Situated on 446 acres of breathtaking exceptional beauty, this custom and meticulously crafted mansion boasts awe inspiring stone structure and stunning, manicured gardens. Discover sophisticated elegance, luxury, and functionality in this remarkable manor which features a large event venue, a six-acre lake and a stable. With a river and two picturesque, covered bridges, this delightful estate offers captivating surprises with around every corner.

8405 Beryl Overlook, Gainesville, GA 30506*

$1.499,900

Paula DiCioccio 678.578.6833

Located in Forsyth County on the shores of popular Lake Lanier is Long Hollow Landing, a lakeside community featuring 59 homesites with several lake homesites. Amenities include a community courtesy boat dock and a community gathering area with pavilion by the water. 8405 Beryl Overlook is a newly constructed home touting five bedrooms, four- and one-half baths and three-car garage and stunning lake views. Make memories and enjoy summer fun with lake access to your private boat slip.

*Built by David Patterson Homes. Sales and Marketing by BHHS GA New Homes Division

3475 Hickory Lake Drive Gainesville, GA 30506

Cindy Fauci 770.853.4911

$667,000

Nestled in a desirable neighborhood, just minutes from Duckett Mill boat ramp, this stunning home offers an array of impressive features and the perfect setting for outdoor entertaining. Step outside to your private outdoor oasis complete with a luxurious spa and covered cabana. Year-round enjoyment is made easy heated water, lights and music and is highlighted by the meticulously landscaped and wooded backyard.

