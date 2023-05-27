Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2023) - VPN Technologies Inc. (CSE: VPN) (OTCQB: DVPNF) (FSE: 6GQ1) ("VPN Technologies", or the "Company"), announces that it intends to change its name to "Energy Plug Technologies Corp." to better represent the Company's software development capabilities. The Company's ticker symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will change to "PLUG" and the ticker symbols on the OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange will remain the same. Additionally, there will be no changes to the Company's capital structure.

The Company's new website will be unveiled shortly in conjunction with the name change. For now, investors can visit www.vpntech.ca

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged BullVestor Medien GmBH and its general manager Helmut Pollinger, both arm's-length parties to the company, to provide digital marketing services to the company commencing on June 1, 2023, and until exhaustion of the budget. The services will include the creation of content, strategic planning, digital advertisement placement, and overseeing progress and results of digital campaigns. In consideration for providing the services, the company has budgeted a total of CA$250,000 and advanced the payment in full.

Consideration offered to BullVestor does not include any securities of the company. Aside from this engagement, the company does not have any relationship with BullVestor and Mr. Pollinger.

About VPN Technologies Inc.



VPN Technologies Inc. is a provider of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to the retail market and SMEs. The Company maintains a software development division encompassing cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities, complementing its existing suite of software development activities. This business division of VPN focuses on AI enhanced software development services and intelligent networking solutions.



Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VPN Technologies, a startup energy company formed to identify opportunities in both the science for the purpose of commercialization and the development of products and services addressing the growth in a wide range of long-term hydrogen businesses related to global energy policy objectives and targets. Greentech currently has completed a patent application of its Hydrogen-of-Things (HoT) Smart Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Sensor Technology.

To learn more about VPN Technologies, please visit www.vpntech.ca or contact hello@vpntech.ca.

To learn more about Greentech Hydrogen Innovations, please visit www.greentechhydrogen.ca or contact hello@greentechhydrogen.ca.

On Behalf of the Board,

Paul Dickson,

President & CEO

