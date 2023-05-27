LATOKEN Expands its Influence to Joseon for Crypto Innovation in the Industry

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2023 / LATOKEN, a global cryptocurrency exchange, is embarking on a new journey as it sets foot in Joseon, a legally recognized cyber nation-state. This strategic move marks a paradigm shift in crypto innovation as LATOKEN thrives on leveraging Joseon's favourable regulatory landscape to drive the growth and evolution of the cryptocurrency sphere.

LATOKEN's expansion into Joseon is not merely a geographic endeavour but a testament to the company's commitment to championing progress and disrupting the status quo in the crypto world. Joseon's novel approach to regulation and embracing blockchain technology offers an ideal environment for LATOKEN's mission to inject transparency, fairness, and efficiency into the financial markets.

In conjunction with this momentous step, LATOKEN proudly announces the listing of Joseon Mun (JSM), Joseon's national fiat currency, on its platform. JSM represents an exquisite fusion of the stability of state-backed currency with the transparency afforded by blockchain technology.

However, LATOKEN's journey extends far beyond this milestone. The company's entry into Joseon signifies a durable belief in the transformative potential of cryptocurrencies. LATOKEN is committed to forging a path defined by continuous growth and innovation. This endeavour is not just an opportunity but a responsibility to LATOKEN's users and the future of the crypto space.

Interested participants are encouraged to register as residents in Joseon and undergo a thorough verification process to get started. Upon completing the initial level, users can take the next step and register their businesses in Joseon. Once a business presence is established, entrepreneurs are invited to consider listing their business tokens on LATOKEN, further expanding their reach and potential. It is imperative to note that LATOKEN listing fees will still apply.

About the state - Joseon:

Joseon has flourished as a legally recognized cyber nation-state. It is a trailblazer in catalyzing creative and disruptive ideas in the digital realm. The issuance of their digital currency, Joseon Mun (JSM), reflects their proactive stance.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | Discord

About the Company - LATOKEN:

LATOKEN is a globally renowned cryptocurrency exchange. LATOKEN is a global cryptocurrency exchange that has established itself as a prominent player in the crypto market. With its headquarters in the Cayman Islands, LATOKEN facilitates a user-friendly platform for individuals and businesses to trade a wide range of digital assets.

Prospective clients can visit the following link for more information:

Website: https://www.latoken.com

For inquiries contact:

Mohd Salman, SMM Manager

E-mail: ir@latoken.com

Media Contact

Organization: LATOKEN

Contact Person: Mohd Salman

Website: https://www.latoken.com

Email: ir@latoken.com

City: Grand Cayman

Country: Cayman Islands

PR Contact

King NewsWire

Support@kingnewswire.com

SOURCE: LATOKEN

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/757685/LATOKEN-Expands-its-Influence-to-Joseon-for-Crypto-Innovation-in-the-Industry