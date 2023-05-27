In the heart of Britain's historic capital, the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute® (SWFI®), esteemed as the global oracle on institutional investors and capital flows, will be hosting the monumental Global Wealth Conference. The rendezvous, scheduled to illuminate London's majestic Guildhall from May 31 June 1, 2023, promises a gathering of the world's most influential financial figures, eminent leaders, and seasoned investors.

The illustrious assembly will witness the convergence of 40 sovereign wealth funds, 50+ family offices worldwide, 30+ pension and public funds, 50+ institutional global asset managers, and 30+ distinguished personalities including members of royal households and policymakers. An astounding $5 Trillion USD AUM from Global SWFs and asset managers will coalesce at the Global Wealth Conference, in an unprecedented display of global financial clout.

In 2022, sovereign wealth funds have made their mark in the United Kingdom, investing an impressive US$ 14.66 billion, a significant leap from US$ 8.205 billion in 2021. Global powerhouses such as Mubadala Investment Company, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Singapore's GIC Private Limited, and Canadian pension plans like CDPQ, the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CPP Investments, continue to channel capital directly into the UK, according to SWFI transaction data. Today, the UK stands tall as a premier destination for direct investments by sovereign wealth funds globally.

"The Global Wealth Conference serves as an extraordinary beacon of business prospects. It fosters the flux of capital and paves the way for strategic alliances, enhancing the UK's attractiveness for sovereign wealth fund capital. The participation of UK businesses and investors is instrumental in this process, leading to increased capital inflow," said Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.

"The UK's remarkable ascent as a global powerhouse is bolstered by the significant contributions of sovereign wealth funds and pension capital, as validated by our comprehensive research data. A key catalyst behind this success lies in commendable government efforts to facilitate seamless access to lucrative opportunities for foreign investors. Thus, the significance of eminent gatherings like the Global Wealth Conference becomes paramount, serving as an influential platform where asset owners, governments, and astute fund managers converge to forge fruitful alliances," said Michael Maduell, President of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.

This spectacular event will unfold over three days, beginning in the grandeur of the House of Commons for the first Parliament day, and then continuing to the timeless Guildhall in collaboration with the City of London.

To make the most of this opportunity, the Global Wealth Conference is set to be a riveting affair. The agenda is a mosaic of thought-provoking keynote presentations, enlightening panel discussions, interactive workshops, and exclusive private dinners at historic venues. Participants will enjoy an unparalleled opportunity to network, cultivating valuable partnerships and alliances.

The conference is a celebration of financial prowess, a manifestation of global unity in wealth management, and a testament to the continued prosperity and resilience of the United Kingdom as a financial powerhouse.

To register, visit https://events.swfinstitute.org/.

To inquire regarding memberships, sponsorships, and partnerships, contact Edward Longhurst-Pierce at elonghurstpierce@swfinstitute.org

For event inquiries, contact Karen Maduell, kmaduell@swfinstitute.org or events@swfinstitute.org

About Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute

The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute is a global organization designed to study sovereign wealth funds, public pensions, central banks, and other long-term public investors in the areas of investing, asset allocation, risk, governance, economics, policy, trade, and other relevant issues. We provide specialized services such as research and consulting to various corporations, funds, and governments. The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute delivers information and insights on current issues and trends related to sovereign wealth. Our flagship publication, The Sovereign Wealth Quarterly, is the premier publication on public sector asset ownership and management globally. In addition, the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute facilitates sovereign fund events around the world. For more information, please visit: www.swfinstitute.org.

