Gellings Roofing & Siding: Wisconsin Residents Can Receive Home Improvements 'On the House' With Gellings Community Service Program

Gellings Announces Its "On the House" Community Service Program

SHEBOYGAN, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2023 / When John came home in the middle of a thunderstorm, he saw that a tree had fallen on his roof. Water was everywhere; he knew the damage would get worse if he didn't do something immediately. The rotting tree was on his property line. John felt it was his neighbor's job to cut down the tree. His neighbor thought it was John's responsibility to take care of the tree. John's insurance company agreed and refused his claim. As a 92-year-old retiree, John was on a fixed income. There was no way he could cover a major repair like this on his own. But these repairs had to be made if he wanted to stay in his home. The name was changed to John to protect privacy, however, this is a real-life situation that took place. Stories like these happen every day, and people in the community continue to struggle unnoticed. They need help, but they're not sure where to turn.





Michelle Gellings, Head of Community Outreach at Gellings Roofing and Siding, announces the launch of their On the House program, which provides support for major home repair and support projects. This program is completely company funded so there are fewer restrictions than other programs that exist. This program provides assistance for:

Economic or natural disasters

Support for candidates struggling with physical disabilities

Families who are financially limited

Individuals and families who are unable to update their homes

Anyone needing home repair help due to economic hardship or natural disasters is encouraged to apply. Support for qualified candidates includes:

Veterans

Persons with physical disabilities

Senior citizens

Low-income households

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply. They'll be asked to verify specific personal details and their circumstances. This ensures On the House is available to everyone in need when it's needed.

Why 'On the House' is important for our local community

These struggles aren't unique to a small part of the community. As it turns out, most homeowners experience these struggles from time to time. Research from Consumer Reports1 shows:

"The average home needs $3,150 worth of repairs that haven't been made yet.

"Only 41% of homeowners could afford a $500 repair out of pocket, and only 28% could say the same for a $1,000 repair.

"Approximately one in four homes are in need of serious repairs, while 45% of homes are less safe as a result of neglected repairs."

This shows that the need for programs like On the House is growing. Maintaining the homes in our community is an essential part of building a strong and stable community. But it starts with caring for the families in our communities. On the House is a safety net for families in the community.

Qualified homeowners in Sheboygan and Manitowoc counties are encouraged to apply for On the House roof and siding replacement program. There's absolutely no cost to see if a homeowner qualifies. Visit https://www.gellingsroofing.net/program to learn more or apply.

About Gellings Roofing and Siding Company LLC

Gellings Roofing and Siding Company LLC has more than 20 years of experience in the exterior remodeling business. Gellings Roofing and Siding services the Sheboygan and Manitowoc counties. They provide outstanding warranties that meet or exceed industry standards demonstrating the company's confidence in its products and services and the organization's willingness to stand behind them. Visit https://www.gellingsroofing.net to learn more.

1) https://www.consumeraffairs.com/homeowners/holding-off-on-home-repairs.html

