ACCESSWIRE
27.05.2023 | 23:38
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Elevated Minds Expands to Provide Mental Health Services Worldwide

LAKE ARBOR, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2023 / Elevated Minds, a mental health organization founded by Dr. Leeshe N. Grimes, a retired United States Army veteran, psychotherapist, and motivational speaker, has announced their plans to expand their services to different states and countries, with a focus on creating a group practice and offering mental health services to college students, professional athletes, Black Men, Black Women, Co-ed Black men and women, the formerly incarcerated, and children as young as three.

Elevated Minds, Sunday, May 28, 2023, Press release picture

While the company will also provide life coaching services, Dr. Grimes emphasizes that the main focus of Elevated Minds remains psychotherapy, and the expansion of life coaching will be an additional wellness service.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of mental health, and Elevated Minds recognizes the need to provide quality mental health services to everyone, particularly those who are most vulnerable in society. The organization's team of renowned mental health professionals and motivational speakers is dedicated to providing personalized rehabilitation programs, motivational speaking, and youth empowerment services to support mental health and wellness.

In addition to expanding their services, Elevated Minds has established a mentorship program for aspiring mental health professionals and newly licensed mental health providers, ensuring the growth of the mental health profession and increasing access to quality care.

With their plans for expansion, Elevated Minds is taking a significant step towards making quality mental health services more accessible to those who need it the most.

In a conclusion, Elevated Minds' expansion plans highlight the importance of quality mental health services and their commitment to making these services accessible to everyone. The organization's dedication to providing personalized rehabilitation programs, mentorship for mental health professionals, and youth empowerment services also highlights their commitment to supporting mental health and wellness in various communities.

About the Company - Elevated Minds:

Elevated Minds is a mental health organization founded by Dr. Leeshe N. Grimes, a retired United States Army veteran, psychotherapist, and motivational speaker. The organization offers personalized rehabilitation programs, motivational speaking, and youth empowerment services to support mental health and wellness. Elevated Minds is committed to providing quality mental health services to everyone, particularly those who are most vulnerable in society.

For further details, potential clients can visit http://www.elevatedminds17.com/.

Media Contact

Organization: Elevated Minds
Contact Person: Dr. Leeshe N. Grimes
Website: https://www.elevatedminds17.com
Email: lgrimes@elevatedminds17.com
City: Lake Arbor
State: Maryland
Country: United States

PR Contact
King NewsWire
Support@kingnewswire.com

SOURCE: Elevated Minds

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757690/Elevated-Minds-Expands-to-Provide-Mental-Health-Services-Worldwide

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
