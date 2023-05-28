Lorem ipsum BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -2,24% to 6.718,92 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 1,85%. Up to now there were 54 days with a positive and 48 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 10,53% away, from the low 5,22%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,31%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,38%. These are the best-performers this week: Marinomed Biotech 19,05% in front of Flughafen Wien 6,82% and AT&S 5,51%. And the following stocks performed worst: UBM -13,31% in front of Andritz -8,33% and S Immo -7,3%. Further highlights this week: Marinomed Biotech for 7 days in a row up (29,18% gain from 32,9 to 42,5), also Flughafen Wien 4 days up (6,82% gain from 42,5 to ...

