The Bold Group; Saffron Consultants: Pioneering with Purpose - The Bold Group and Saffron Consultants host brand leadership event in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a milestone toward achieving Vision 2030, partners The Bold Group and Saffron Brand Consultants will host a brand leadership event on Tuesday, May 30 at The Sima Space in Riyadh. Themed "Pioneering with Purpose", the event will explore how Saudi brands are innovating for the future prosperity of the Kingdom and reshaping the nation as a branding destination and hub.





Bringing together experienced Saudi marketers across destination, financial and telecom sectors as well as international pioneers in mobility, the event will explore what it takes to innovate with collective ambition. Speakers will feature Majed Al-Johar, Senior Marketing Director for Saudi Payments; Haitham Alturaigi, Director of Brand and Communications at Tamara; Sebastián Canadell, Chief of Astara Intelligence; and Dr. Sabih Khisaf, Infrastructure Lead Engineer, MENA at Hyperloop Transportation Technologies.

Abeer Alessa, CEO & Co-Founder at The Bold Group said "The bold and unprecedented reforms delivered as part of Vision 2030, drove the rapid rise in growth and demand for branding and creative services in Saudi Arabia. Our event with Saffron will explore how purpose-driven brand leadership engages new generations and accelerates innovation in a new era of memorable experiences for the Kingdom."

Jacob Benbunan, CEO and Co-Founder of Saffron, an independent global brand consultancy, said "It is a privilege for Saffron to be involved in the Kingdom's ambitious journey of transformation. Saudi Arabian brands are setting new benchmarks for meaningful innovation, and the world is taking notice. The future of brand building is theirs to pioneer and be remembered for."

The event's agenda includes two roundtables with participating local and international speakers, exploring the exciting opportunities and challenges facing the branding landscape in Saudi Arabia. The first roundtable will focus on the role of purpose-driven place brands in achieving the current state of destination branding in KSA. The second roundtable will share insights from pioneers in transportation technology and digital financial products and services, and how their approaches are contributing to a larger ecosystem of cross-generational innovation and prosperity.

The final portion of the event will address building brand experiences in the metaverse. Gabor Schreier, Chief Creative Officer of Saffron Brand Consultants, and Ziad Abou Rjeily, Head of Bold Experiences, will offer strategies for drawing on the technology's opportunities for the brands and the people of the Kingdom.

To learn more and to register, please visit: https://form.jotform.com/230182230606444

About The Bold Group

The Bold Group is a proud Saudi independent creative ecosystem that comprises three units: Bold Brands, Bold Comms, and Bold Experiences. With over 90+ professionals spread across two offices Riyadh & Egypt, the award winning, multi-disciplinary agency has worked with over 180 clients. The Bold Group fosters innovation in everything they do. It comes at the core of their business, which keeps them evolving in a fast-moving world. They over specialized services encompassing brand building, creative communication & creative technologies and experiences.

Key Clients: Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Payments, Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI), Majid Al Fu-aim, Snapchat, Almarai, Arab National Bank (anb), Royal Commission of Al-'Ula, Dominos.

Awards: Dubai LYNX, PHNX Awards, WINA Award, FWA, Awwwards, ACT Responsible.

To learn more, please visit: https://bold.com.sa/

About Saffron

Saffron is a natively global, independent brand consultancy based in London, Madrid, Vienna and Istanbul. We make brands work by making them memorable experiences. Founded in 2001, our clients include Facebook Company with its rebrand to Meta, YouTube, the Supreme Committee of Qatar, PIF, Gulf Air, Abu Dhabi Ports, Turkey, A1 Telekom Austria, HyperloopTT, The Valuable 500, The City of Vienna, and the V&A Museum.

Visit us at www.saffron-consultants.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085841/Pioneering_with_Purpose.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pioneering-with-purpose---the-bold-group-and-saffron-consultants-host-brand-leadership-event-in-riyadh-301834997.html