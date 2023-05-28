DJ Huobi Set to Launch Trading Service in Hong Kong

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Singapore / May 26, 2023 / Huobi announced the launch of Huobi HK and stated that they will provide cryptocurrency trading services to users in HK. Huobi HK will play a significant role in driving Hong Kong towards becoming the global hub for Web3. In the future, users will be able to buy, sell, and hold mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH, as well as other major cryptocurrencies listed on the independent index through Huobi HK. Huobi aims to deliver an excellent trading experience to Web3 users in Hong Kong. Hong Kong has been gradually implementing crypto-friendly policies since last year and recently announced the introduction of "crypto regulations." The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has also announced that more details regarding virtual asset trading regulations will come into light starting June 1st, and retail investors may be able to trade digital assets on licensed platforms as early as the second half of 2023. As a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a decade-long history, Huobi is actively involved in the development and construction of Hong Kong's Web3 ecosystem. It is worth noting that during this year's Hong Kong Web3 Carnival, Huobi became a significant contributor to Hong Kong's first Web3 ecosystem fund. Additionally, Huobi is actively preparing to apply for a cryptocurrency trading license in Hong Kong. Huobi aims to open the Hong Kong market in a compliant and regulated manner that will accelerate the development of Hong Kong's Web3 ecosystem. A representative from Huobi stated, "Regulation of Web3 in Hong Kong will contribute to the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies on a global scale. Huobi will continue to collaborate with regulatory authorities in Hong Kong to support the development of a vibrant Web3 hub." About Huobi Founded in 2013, Huobi has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. Huobi serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for good" - underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Media Contact Michael Wang glo-media@huobi.com

