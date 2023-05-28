Palfinger: As part of its growth strategy, Palfinger is expanding its European production network. That is why the world's leading provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions is investing EUR 35,5 million (more than four billion dinars) in a new component plant in Niš. The ultra-modern plant perfectly fits into the company's value chain of more than 30 sites worldwide. Production in Niš will start in 2024. By the time the plant reaches completion in 2027, around 375 new jobs will have been created in the region. (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (23/05/2023)

