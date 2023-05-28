Liu Shiming Art Foundation: First Overseas Auction of Liu Shiming's Artworks Showcases "Descending the Mountain Together"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2023 / Doyle's auction of Post-war & Contemporary Art witnessed an astonishing moment as the artwork titled "Descending the Mountain Together" by the late Chinese sculptor Liu Shiming fetched a remarkable bid of $138,000. Held on May 17th, this event marked a significant milestone as it was the first-ever overseas auction featuring Liu Shiming's artworks, highlighting the profound impact of his artistic contributions

The sculpture "Descending the Mountain Together" by Liu Shiming depicts a young monk carrying a young nun as they elope down the mountain, drawing inspiration from the Anhui light opera Longing for the Secular Life and Descending the Mountain. Created using the traditional technique of wood carving, the sculpture showcases intricate details and the artist's signature style of expressive interactions between the figures. Liu Shiming, a renowned Chinese sculptor and educator, blended traditional Chinese techniques with modern emotions, leaving a lasting impact on the art world. His sculptures gained global recognition and continue to captivate audiences even after his passing in 2010. The establishment of the Liu Shiming Art Foundation in 2021 further solidifies his legacy, fostering international discussions on arts, history, and culture. "Descending the Mountain Together" exemplifies Liu Shiming's artistic language, exploring the complexities of love, goodness, spirituality, and societal influences through Chinese folklore and personal observations.

The significance of Liu Shiming's artwork, "Descending the Mountain Together," extends beyond its artistic value. It marks a historic moment as his work appears for the first time in an overseas auction. Ultimately, this sculpture commanded an impressive sum of $138,000, securing the highest bid among all the sculptural works in the Post-war & Contemporary Art auction.

About Liu Shiming:

Liu Shiming (1926-2010) was a revered Chinese sculptor, whose works have made a distinct impact on the course of modern Chinese sculpture art. Born in 1926, Shiming attended the Central Academy of Fine. As early as 1950, Shiming received international recognition for his work Measuring Land, and thereafter, Shiming continued to make large-scale and publicly displayed sculptures. In the 1960s, Shiming resided in the countryside of Henan and Hebei provinces, where he gained a unique perspective on the working class and rural life. His time outside of the city, and closely handling folk artworks in local museums, inspired Shiming to focus on everyday scenes in his works, becoming a common theme of Shiming's sculptures. Today, Shiming is recognized for his ability to beautifully capture the most mundane scenes, as well as his aptitude for fusing folk traditions with modern sensibilities.

Liu Shiming's works have been displayed in prominent galleries and spaces across the globe, including exhibitions in Beijing, Washington D.C., and most notably a special exhibition in the main atrium of the Oculus in New York City. In 2018, the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing founded the Liu Shiming Sculpture Museum, dedicated to researching and investigating Liu's artworks and their historical significance.

