WIBA, the Awards for Influencers and Talents, honored the most influential personalities in social media world for the fifth time during Cannes Film Festival.

WIBA Awards 2023 Winners (Photo: Business Wire)

The special trophy for anniversary edition WIBA Awards was exclusive designed by Richard Orlinski, a French sculptor and visual neo-pop artist who has been, since 2015, the best-selling French contemporary artist in the world.

The event awarded international celebrities and extraordinary personalities such as Maye Musk, Richard Orlinski, Halima Aden, Kiera Chaplin, President Zelenskyy's former spokesperson Iuliia Mendel, and others. The Grand Prix WIBA title 2023 assigned to Domelipa known for her choreographed lip-syncs and short vignettes of her everyday life with over 80M followers.

The event featured a special performance by Sophie Ellis-Bextor who shot to fame with number one singles including "Groovejet" and "Murder on the Dancefloor," a DJ set by Richard Orlinski, and an after-party in L'Arc Club.

WIBA Awards, led by the World Influencers Association (WIBA), is the global award for the most influential personalities in the social media world, with a total global reach of 200M+. WIBA Awards is a multimillion people-reaching annual award highlighting the most important social causes, empowering Influencers' voices, and encouraging global conversations and friendships.

WIBA Awards title holders are the top world influencers, such as Khaby Lame the number one TikToker, who is WIBA Awards 2022 Grand Prix winner, Nusret Gökçe, Nikkie Tutorials, Gianluca Vacchi, Foodgod, Kat Graham, Kelly Rutherford, Ellen Von Unwerth, Coco Rocha, to name a few.

