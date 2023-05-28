Trucking the Truth America First Bus to Roll Into Georgia State GOP Convention June 9th and 10th Columbus Georgia With Veterans for Trump

The John Fredericks Media Network Trucking the Truth America First Bus Tour sponsored by Veterans for Trump and Legacy PAC will roll into the Georgia GOP State convention June 9th and 10th Columbus Georgia, announced Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump President and Legacy PAC founding partner.

COLUMBUS, GA. / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2023 / Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First along with their partner Legacy PAC have sponsored the bus tour "Trucking the Truth" which launched May in Virginia. The Virginia leg of the tour stopped in eight towns and the show featured America First candidates including candidates endorsed by Veterans for Trump. The bus features logos from both the vets' organizations and the PAC. Patrick Collis a national ambassador for the veteran's organization and state chapter president represented the group during the first leg of the tour. Donna and Stan Fitzgerald of Georgia covered the expense on behalf of the Veterans group. (https://veteransfortrump.us/trump-bus-to-roll-into-georgia-state-gop-convention-sponsored-by-veterans-for-trump)





"John Fredericks is a strong voice for conservative politics and he certainly is 'Trucking the Truth' on this tour, it's our third time backing the Trump bus tours and we will do it again for the President," said Stan Fitzgerald. (https://stan-fitzgerald.com)

The Georgia leg of the bus tour will feature promotion of the Veterans for Trump national endorsed candidates Caroline Jeffords, Salleigh Grubbs, Marci McCarthy and Vikki Consiglio for state GOP seats. Also featured will be Georgia state chapter endorsed candidate Brant Frost for his re-election to 2nd vice chair. (https://georgiavfaf.org/brant-frost-endorsed-for-ga-state-gop-second-vice-chair)

The Georgia State Convention will host former President Trump as a featured speaker, as well as other presidential candidates, and FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend will be featured for meet and greets at the Legacy PAC / Veterans for Trump tables. (https://fox40.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/634464492/fbi-whistleblower-steve-friend-to-speak-at-the-georgia-gop-state-convention-june-9th-2023-in-columbus-georgia)

The veterans group sponsored the May 2022 Team Trump Georgia bus tour and the October 2022 Team MAGA Trump bus tour. (https://veteransforamericafirst.org/vfaf-sponsored-team-trump-ga-bus-tour)

The John Fredericks Trump bus tours are not the only bus the group has ties with. The Danny Hamilton Georgia Trump bus also works with President Stan Fitzgerald who rolled it into a GA Ron DeSantis speaking event and out to Mississippi for their endorsed candidate Chris McDaniel. (https://www.khon2.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/632883043/veterans-for-trump-roll-the-trump-bus-to-mississippi-in-support-of-senator-chris-mcdaniel-for-lieutenant-governor)





