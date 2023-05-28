Coinswapz Travel Introduces Cryptocurrency Transactions with Utmost Convenience

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2023 / Coinswapz Travel, a forward-thinking travel company, has recently made news in the industry by introducing new services that enable cryptocurrency transactions for traveling and tours. This move is a significant step towards catering to the needs of modern-day travelers who prefer to pay using digital currencies. The company's unique crypto features allow customers to make hassle-free payments, providing a more secure and efficient way to book and pay for their trips. It enables travelers to use their preferred cryptocurrency to pay for their next trip. The company is located in Dubai Marina, Moon Tower Shop No.8.

By leveraging the benefits of cryptocurrency, Coinswapz Travel is paving the way for a more accessible, cost-effective, and convenient way of booking travel arrangements. This innovative approach is a testament to the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and staying ahead of the curve in the travel industry.

Coinswapz Travel is pioneering the use of digital currencies in the travel industry. Customers can now use their cryptocurrency wallets to book flights, pay for visas, hotels, and cover transportation costs in their personal and professional escapades. The company is changing the narrative for the transport industry by becoming the first adopter of cryptocurrency to facilitate traveling, offering customers the option to use crypto instead of limiting their options to fiat.

With the new development, Coinswapz Travel develops a seamless service courtesy of their professional, friendly, and trained staff. Customers can search for a flight, select 'cryptocurrency' at checkout, and then choose the crypto they want to pay with. The price is displayed in crypto throughout the booking journey, so customers know exactly how much they need to pay with their chosen cryptocurrency.

Coinswapz , accept direct crypto payments in exchange for airline tickets. It also includes hotels and lodging services that accept direct crypto payments in exchange for rooms and accommodations. Alternatively, customers can buy gift cards for hotels and AirBnB with crypto.

Furthermore, Coinswapz Travel is strategically positioning itself as the go-to platform when looking for a satisfactory experience in cryptocurrency. With the highest possible security standards, trust, creativity, customer satisfaction, and transparency, Coinswapz Travel aims to become one of the most reliable and convenient service providers in the crypto market.

Coinswapz Travel's strives to create a world with a more secure crypto market and ensure users have a share in this future. By providing customers (traders and travelers alike) with an avenue for physically accessing travel services and buying coins from the site for their ownership, Coinswapz Travel is paving the way for the future of digital currencies.

About the Company - Coinswapz

Coinswapz Travel, a Dubai-based company located in Marina, offers users the convenience of booking the cheapest flights, hotels, vacations, and more from Dubai to any destination worldwide. Currently, they are revolutionizing the payment system by transitioning to Crypto - Blockchain. Customers now have the option to select their preferred cryptocurrency and utilize it for making payments towards their bookings. However, it's important to note that Coinswapz still accepts cash and credit cards as alternative payment methods. By partnering with several renowned companies, Coinswapz enables customers to use their preferred Crypto wallet and coin to conveniently pay for flights, hotels, rental cars, and other travel-related services.

Prospective clients can visit the following link for more information or contact on whatsapp.

Website: http://coinswapztravel.com/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/coinswapztravel

Telegram: https://Coinswapz.openinapp.co/Travel

