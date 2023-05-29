In order to achieve the set climate targets, both politicians and industry agree that green hydrogen has been considered a key element of the energy turnaround for years. The rosy outlook proclaimed for the sector by industry experts and financial analysts has created a gold-rush mood among listed companies since the beginning of the decade, and the valuations of market leaders such as Nel ASA and Plug Power have soared to astronomical heights. In contrast, the reported sales and, in some cases, equally high losses of the companies hardly justify the valuations of EUR 2.1 billion and EUR 4.95 billion, respectively, which are still ambitious despite the strong correction. With a market capitalization of only EUR 59.62 million, the Canadian hydrogen specialist dynaCERT's valuation represents only a fraction of these figures. A major order for 3,000 of its patented HydraGEN units has now put a clear exclamation mark on the Company. Further orders are likely to follow.

