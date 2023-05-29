Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue 10X-Rallye seit Freitag? Wo wir für die neue Börsenwoche große Erfolge erwarten…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.05.2023 | 07:30
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RegCell Co., Ltd.: Collaborators at the Keio and Osaka Universities Present Key Non-Clinical Data with Stable/Functional-Induced Regulatory T Cells (S/F-iTregs) in Autoimmune Disease Models

OSAKA, Japan, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RegCell collaborators from Keio University and Osaka University presented key data at ISID 2023 Tokyo Satellite Meeting. Their presentation demonstrated that in a murine pemphigus model, S/F-iTregs significantly decreased clinical scores, circulating anti-Dsg3 IgG titers, and other autoimmune markers related to Pemphigus. Collaborators also reported that S/F-iTregs generated from samples obtained from patients with Pemphigus also showed potent inhibition of autologous T cell proliferation in vitro.


Pemphigus is a serious and sometimes fatal autoimmune skin disease. RegCell's proprietary platform allows for creating induced antigen-specific regulatory T-cells (Tregs) that are stable in vivo and maintain a high degree of functionality (S/F-iTregs). RegCell was cofounded by Professor Shimon Sakaguchi from Osaka university and Kyoto university, who is credited with the original discovery of Tregs.

Tregs play a central role in managing immune self-tolerance and depleted or dysfunctional Tregs are characteristic of many autoimmune disorders. "There has been interest in using Tregs as a treatment for autoimmune disorders for many years. However, to date, these efforts have been limited by lack of antigen-specificity and persistence. The ability to create stable/functional Treg cells that are antigen-specific has until now been elusive. We believe that RegCell's proprietary platform can accomplish this goal by inducing Tregs from antigen-specific effector T-cells that appear to maintain their functionality, and we look forward to advancing our S/F-iTreg platform into clinical development", said Professor Sakaguchi.

About RegCell

RegCell is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company located in Japan with investment from leading Japanese institutional investors including The University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners. RegCell is developing S/F-iTregs as a potential treatment for patients with autoimmune disorders and to prevent transplant rejection.

For more information about RegCell please visit https://regcell.jp/en/

Contact: Daisuke Ishikawa, Ph.D. (hpregcell@regcell.jp)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2087168/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/collaborators-at-the-keio-and-osaka-universities-present-key-non-clinical-data-with-stablefunctional-induced-regulatory-t-cells-sf-itregs-in-autoimmune-disease-models-301836348.html

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.