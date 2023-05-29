HÖREN: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4369/ For Serene I switched for the first time ever in the Börsepeople Podcast Series to english. Serene started to code when she was 9, was hired by Google as a teenager and became the first engineer at google ideas, later she spent very creative time on Snowflake and Snowstorm. And also she is one the worlds finest artists on the Piano, Viennese Company Bösendorfer elevated her in May 2023 as a Bösendörfer Artist. We talked about Austrian Posts Soundlogo, created music for bullish and bearish markets, mentioned collaborations with Kanye West, Blue Man Group or Grimes, spoke about Coding, VPNs, AI, Vocoders, ChatGPT and also an own IPO sometimes in the future. And we hear Bach and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...