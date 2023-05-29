Das Instrument CFI CH0014345117 CIE FINAN.TRAD. INH. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.05.2023
The instrument CFI CH0014345117 CIE FINAN.TRAD. INH. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 30.05.2023
Das Instrument 1XT SE0007756903 XINTELA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.05.2023
The instrument 1XT SE0007756903 XINTELA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 30.05.2023
Das Instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMSC ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.05.2023
The instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMSC ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 30.05.2023
Das Instrument PXM CH0002187810 PHOENIX MECANO INH. SF 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2023
The instrument PXM CH0002187810 PHOENIX MECANO INH. SF 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.05.2023
Das Instrument PGJ KYG8972T1067 TOWNGAS SMART EN. HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.05.2023
The instrument PGJ KYG8972T1067 TOWNGAS SMART EN. HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 30.05.2023
Das Instrument 8DH GB00BMXMR838 ITSARM PLC LS-,0025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.05.2023
The instrument 8DH GB00BMXMR838 ITSARM PLC LS-,0025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 30.05.2023
Das Instrument AACA NL0000852564 AALBERTS NV EO -,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2023
The instrument AACA NL0000852564 AALBERTS NV EO -,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.05.2023
Das Instrument B1T NO0003095309 TECHSTEP NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.05.2023
The instrument B1T NO0003095309 TECHSTEP NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 30.05.2023
Das Instrument RAUA FI0009004741 RAUTE OY A EO 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2023
The instrument RAUA FI0009004741 RAUTE OY A EO 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.05.2023
