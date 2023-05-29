The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has published a new report focusing on core benchmarks for PV prices, deployment, and imports.From pv magazine USA NREL says in a new report that there is strong global demand for PV. China remains the frontrunner for solar deployment, growing its installations by 57% year on year in 2022, representing 42% of global demand. Most of China's installations are smaller distributed projects, rather than large, centralized utility-scale projects, said the International Energy Agency. NREL says analysts expect global installations to reach 300 GW this ...

