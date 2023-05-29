DJ Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 26-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.944

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 424522

CODE: BUOY LN

ISIN: LU1571051751

