Australia's largest grid-connected urban microgrid has been officially commissioned with a new rooftop solar-powered system on Ikea's store in Adelaide. It already delivers more than 70% of the store's energy needs and provides grid support for the South Australian network.From pv magazine Australia The Ikea microgrid features a 1.2 MW rooftop solar system installed across the furniture retailer's expansive Adelaide store, coupled with a 3 MW/3.45 MWh battery energy storage system backed by Planet Ark Power's eleXsys energy management system for surplus export. Designed and built by Planet ...

