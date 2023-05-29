India's Gautam Solar is expanding its solar module production capacity to 1 GW by adding a 500 MW tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) manufacturing line from Jinchen. The new line will start production by September.From pv magazine India Indian manufacturer Gautam Solar is adding a 500 MW of TOPCon module production line, bringing its total panel production capacity to 1 GW. The line will start operations by September. Gautam Solar will procure the fully automated, n-type TOPCon production line from Jinchen. The supply deal between the two companies was signed at SNEC, 16th International ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...