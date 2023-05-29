Anzeige
Montag, 29.05.2023
Neue 10X-Rallye seit Freitag? Wo wir für die neue Börsenwoche große Erfolge erwarten…
WKN: A2DPD7 | ISIN: CA13751X1015 | Ticker-Symbol:
ACCESSWIRE
29.05.2023 | 14:26
CANEX Metals Inc.: Canex Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting And Provides Drilling Update

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2023 / CANEX Metals Inc. ("Canex") is pleased to report that at its Annual & Special Meeting, held on May 26, 2023, Shane Ebert, Jean-Pierre Jutras, Lesley Hayes, Gregory Hanks and Blair Schultz were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Shareholders also approved fixing the number of directors at five, the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as Auditors and ratified Canex's stock option plan.

CANEX recently completed a 24 hole reverse circulation drill program at the Gold Range Project in Arizona with the first batch of drill assays from the program highlighting a new drill discovery at the WestGold Target with hole GR23-120 returning 35 metres grading 0.7 g/t gold (previously released see May 8, 2023 new release). Assay results for 19 additional holes are pending and will be released as they are received, validated, and interpreted.

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for CANEX Metals and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

"Shane Ebert"

Shane Ebert,
President/Director

For Further Information Contact:

Shane Ebert at 1.250.964.2699 or
Jean Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.2636
Web: http://www.canexmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of CANEX Metals Inc. internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of CANEX. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause CANEX's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in CANEX's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of CANEX shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. CANEX disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: CANEX Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757743/Canex-Announces-Results-of-Annual-Special-Meeting-And-Provides-Drilling-Update

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
