Montag, 29.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
29.05.2023 | 14:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Emplicure AB (publ) receives observation status (292/23)

Today, May 29, 2023, TomEqt Private AB disclosed a mandatory public offer to
the other shareholders of Emplicure AB (publ). 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Emplicure AB (publ) (EMPLI, ISIN code SE0015812391, order book ID 227081) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
