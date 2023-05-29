Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Emplicure AB (publ) receives observation status (292/23)

Today, May 29, 2023, TomEqt Private AB disclosed a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders of Emplicure AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Emplicure AB (publ) (EMPLI, ISIN code SE0015812391, order book ID 227081) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.