Rock Edge Resources Ltd.: Rock Edge - Field Work Completed at Pagwachuan North, Team Moves Onto Terrier

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2023 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rock Edge") (CSE:REDG) is pleased to announce that the Company has concluded its 2023 field program on their Pag North property (the "Property") located 30 km southeast of Longlac, Ontario. Over the last 2 weeks the Property has been mapped and sampled for its rare-element pegmatite hosted mineralization and gold potential. The geological team is now moving onto the Terrier Property where further mapping and sampling will take place.

The following salient features gained from the boots on the ground field program underpin the potential of the Property to host rare-element pegmatite hosted mineralization:

A total of 241 waypoints collected with 54% of those being pegmatites. A total of 144 samples were taken with 72% of those comprising rock saw channel samples of pegmatites. Of the pegmatite channel samples 29% ranged between 0.5 to 1.0 m wide. Pegmatite dyke geometry has been documented with widths between 10 cm and 30+ m wide traceable along strike up to 200 m in length. Pegmatites are typically yellowish to white in colour with quartz and white feldspar graphic crystal intergrowth and contain coarse muscovite, tourmaline, biotite, garnet, possible beryl or apatite and a black mineral thought to be tantalite or columbite. These are favourable indicator minerals for possible fractionating rare-element pegmatites from a fertile parental melt (Breaks et al., 2003). Analytical results will be needed to confirm rare-element levels.

Charles Desjardins, CEO of Rock Edge, states, "We are extremely pleased with our initial efforts at Pag North. Our geological team uncovered numerous undocumented pegmatite dykes with very impressive dimensions with only what they could strip by hand. Observed mineralogy of the pegmatite dykes appears favourable to host rare-element mineralization. We look forward to receiving the analytical results from our Phase 1 exploration program at Pag North as the team moves to the Terrier Property north of Nakina, Ontario."

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo., who is an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

References

Breaks, F.W., Selway, J.B. and Tindle, A.G. 2003. Fertile peraluminous granites and related rare-element mineralization in pegmatites, Superior Province, northwest and northeast Ontario: Operation Treasure Hunt; Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6099, 179p.

About Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. is focused on acquiring and exploring mineral property assets, with a specific emphasis on the Northwestern Ontario Lithium belt and the province of Quebec. Its objective is to locate, develop and bring to market economically viable properties that contain critical minerals, base metals and precious metals. With the support of the Ontario government's Critical Minerals Strategy, Rock Edge is poised to take advantage of the growing demand for these essential minerals and contribute to the region's economic growth.

