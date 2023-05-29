Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2023) - European Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN) (FSE: W28) ("European Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its common shares have commenced trading on the OTC Markets ("OTC") under the symbol "EUEMF". While the Company's shares currently trade on the OTC Pink, it is actively working towards an OTCQB® Venture Market listing and DTC eligibility to further improve investor access and liquidity.

"The expansion into the U.S. securities markets represents another significant step that substantially improves access to both institutional and retail investors in one of the most significant global markets" commented Jeremy Poirier, CEO of European Energy Metals. "This listing will serve to increase liquidity for all shareholders, in addition to improving visibility and investor awareness. We are also looking improve investor access further with both an uplisting to the OTCQB® Venture Market and through DTC eligibility, both of which we aim to have an update on in the coming weeks."

About The OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQB® Venture Market, the OTCQX® Best Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, OTC Markets Group connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

About European Energy Metals Corp.

European Energy Metals Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the electrification and global decarbonization process through the exploration and development of its portfolio of five lithium and rare-earth element projects in Finland covering over 2,300 square kilometres.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jeremy Poirier, CEO

Telephone: 604-722-9842

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the benefits of OTC listing for the Company's shareholders, a future OTCQB® Venture Market listing and obtaining DTC eligibility. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include the Company's ability to satisfy the necessary criteria for the OTCQB® Venture Market and DTC eligibility as well as those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

