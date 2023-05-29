The mayor of Bilbao, Spain, has attributed the recent collapse of a local sports center's roof to heavy rains and the presence of numerous solar panels, according to local news outlets.From pv magazine Spain Bilbao Kirolak, a municipal company under the Bilbao City Council in Spain, has announced the closure of the part of the San Inazio Sports Center due to a roof collapse. The rest of the facility in the city of Bilbao remains open and operational. The cause of the collapse is now under investigation. Mayor Juan Mari Aburto stated in a local radio interview that heavy rains and the presence ...

