Montag, 29.05.2023

WKN: 887771 | ISIN: FR0000131104 | Ticker-Symbol: BNP
Tradegate
29.05.23
16:16 Uhr
55,94 Euro
-0,39
-0,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
GlobeNewswire
29.05.2023 | 15:10
149 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Price change of a bond loan issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V on STO FN Structured Lev. Products

EXCHANGE NOTICE 29.5.2023 BONDS

ISIN: SE0017936735Loan name: BNPO GTM 4524
New Price: Including coupon        
                      

New price will be valid on 30, May 2023.                   
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
