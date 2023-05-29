DJ AAG Launches TomoOne: An NFT-Based Game to Educate and Entertain MetaOne® Users

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Singapore, May 29, 2023 - AAG is pleased to announce the launch of TomoOne, an innovative NFT-based game developed on Saakuru's gas-fee free blockchain with the aim of providing educational value and interactive engagement for MetaOne® users in the realm of Web3. Early adopters of MetaOne® will be able to mint the free Tomo NFT without having to pay for gas fees. TomoOne serves as a virtual companion, taking the form of an endearing animal, guiding users through the dynamic world of Web3. The name "Tomo" derives from the Japanese word for "friend," symbolizing the close bond users will form with their virtual companions. Beyond being a mere companion, TomoOne acts as a reliable guide, offering support and facilitating exploration within the Web3 ecosystem. By nurturing and attending to their Tomo, players will gain insights into utilizing crypto wallets, discovering decentralized applications (dApps), and participating in the creation of NFTs, all within an immersive gaming environment. Furthermore, engaging with TomoOne provides users with access to the AAG Charity DAO, enabling them to actively contribute through voting for a monthly charitable donation recipient. Additionally, users will accrue points based on their interactions with TomoOne, which can be redeemed for entry into weekly AAG partner giveaways and unlock higher tiers in the MetaOne® Tier Program. Progressing through the tiers grants users enhanced benefits such as increased discounts for MetaOne® swaps or on-ramps. The MetaOne® Tier Program is designed to recognize and reward loyal users with exclusive advantages. To embark on their journey with TomoOne, users simply need to download the MetaOne® wallet (if not already done so) and follow AAG on Twitter to remain informed about the latest news and updates. . Download MetaOne for iOS . Download MetaOne for Android Once downloaded and registered, follow the below steps to claim your TomoOne: 1. On the homescreen, locate "Claim Your Welcome Gift" message 2. Click on "Claim now" 3. Once the egg appears on-screen, click "See What's Inside!" 4. Approve transaction with your Signature 5. You will now receive your TomoOne! "At AAG, we firmly believe that education is pivotal to fostering widespread adoption. TomoOne represents our commitment to making Web3 accessible and fostering engagement for all users. We encourage individuals to embrace the TomoOne experience and embrace the opportunity for learning within the Web3 landscape." said Jack Vinijtrongjit, CEO at AAG. AAG extends its sincere appreciation to the MetaOne® community members for their invaluable support, and eagerly anticipates their feedback on TomoOne. About AAG AAG is a Web3 infrastructure company dedicated to providing software that simplifies interactions with blockchain applications and the Metaverse, catering to both mainstream users and traditional companies. AAG offers the secure, user-friendly and seedless MetaOne® wallet, as well as infrastructure software such as a cross-chain search engine and the gas-fee-less Saakuru blockchain for enterprise companies. With the belief that education is pivotal in unlocking the potential of Web3, AAG also provides AAG Academy, a comprehensive knowledge bank, and TomoOne, a risk-free, gamified in-wallet experience to ease the transition. AAG's ultimate goal is to bring 1 billion people into the Web3 economy by 2030. For more information about AAG, visit: AAG Linktree Contact: Jack Vinijtrongjit CEO partnership@aag.ventures

