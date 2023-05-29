An international research team in China has used Czochralski n-type c-Si wafers from China-based Sichuan Yongxiang to build textured wafers with a thickness ranging from 65 µm to 55 µm. They have used the wafers in heterojunction solar cells ton hit efficiencies close to those of devices cells based on conventional wafers. Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have successfully created foldable crystalline silicon (c-Si) wafers, known for their strong light-harvesting capability, for use in flexible silicon heterojunction (HJT) solar cells. The scientists said HJT cell technology is ideal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...