DJ Shiv Narayan Jewellers Makes History Achieving 8 Guinness World RecordsT Titles

Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt. Ltd Shiv Narayan Jewellers Makes History Achieving 8 Guinness World RecordsT Titles 29-May-2023 / 16:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shiv Narayan Jewellers Makes History Achieving 8 Guinness World RecordsT Titles

Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad's top legacy jewellery, has achieved 8 Guinness World RecordsT Titles, becoming the first Indian jeweller in history to accomplish such a feat. To commemorate the occasion, a grand celebration attended by high profile dignitaries and celebrities unfolded at the breathtaking Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, the perfect venue to commend the Shiv Narayan's rich legacy. Shiv Narayan Jewellers achieves 8 Guinness World Records

The grand event featured Bollywood's fashion icon Disha Patani who strutted the ramp in one of Shiv Narayan's high jewellery pieces. Her ethereal presence not only showcased its intricacy but also the craftsmanship and its breathtaking elegance. The evening unfolded as a captivating showcase of fashion, glamour, and exquisite jewellery but the highlight of the event was the unprecedented 'Experiential Zone'- an immersive experience of the record-breaking jewels themselves. The four zones, dedicated to each of the creations, exhibited the inspirations, innovation and nuances of the pieces. (L-R) Mr. Kamal Kishore Agarwal, Disha Patani, Mr. Tushar Agarwal

The first of the four, The Ganesh Pendant, achieved the Guinness World RecordsT Title for The Heaviest Pendant weighing in at 1011.150 grams & The Most Diamonds Set On A Pendant (11,472). A testament to exquisite craftsmanship, the handcrafted jewel took 6 ½ months to create.

Shiv Narayan Jewellers went on to break their own record: The Ram Darbar achieved the world record for The Heaviest Pendant at 1681.820 grams and The Most Diamonds Set On A Pendant with 54,666 diamonds. It also became The Heaviest Diamond Pendant exceptionally designed over 8 ½ months with diamonds inscribing Sri Ram (Lord Ram) even on the back.

The Satlada Necklace (The Seven Layer Necklace) is Shiv Narayan's third award winning masterpiece. With 315 emeralds and 1971 fine diamonds, it now holds the records for The Most Emeralds Set On A Necklace and The Most Diamonds Set On A Necklace. The sourcing of the gemstones for this necklace alone took 2 ½ years and the piece was crafted over 5 ½ months. Paying homage to the ancient treasures of the Nizams, an integral part of Shiv Narayan's heritage, The Satlada Necklace is a resplendent creation exemplifying the dedication and attention invested in each piece.

Elevating luxury to new heights, Shiv Narayan Jewellers' The Magnifying Glass holds an impressive value of USD108,346 making it The Most Expensive Magnifying Glass. Weighing 171.010 grams and embellished with Shiv Narayan's signature emeralds and diamonds, this unparalleled masterpiece redefines the concept of opulence and elegance.

Expressing his elation and gratitude for this remarkable achievement, Mr. Tushar Agarwal, Managing Director - Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt Ltd, stated, "We are truly humbled to have achieved 8 Guinness World RecordsT Titles. It is a huge advancement for the entire industry and we are truly grateful that our dedication, hard work and passion has been recognised at such a global level. We hope to continue to pioneer innovation in the industry and reach new heights."

As the Only Indian Jeweller To Have Achieved 8 Guinness World RecordsT Titles, Shiv Narayan Jewellers have solidified their position at the top in the gem and jewellery industry. Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt Ltd is a prestigious vintage and royal jewellery brand specialising in emerald jewellery. The company was started by Seth Sri Shiv Narayan Ji, the head jeweller to Mir Osman Ali Khan, the VII Nizam of Hyderabad. Since then, the brand has created many masterpieces. Today, it is in the hands of Mr. Kamal Kishore Agarwal and Mr. Tushar Agarwal, the current Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

For more information, please visit - https://shivnarayanjewellers.com/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1644221 29-May-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=d3a97365aa56fa5b688f57b95145599b

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=de9ac0651e32ce6ace8bfeecf327e278

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=134763b7cc7c61027b28460272937b9f

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1644221&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2023 10:08 ET (14:08 GMT)