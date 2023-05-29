Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market worth $795 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market is expected to reach USD 795 million by 2030 from USD 496 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the 2023-2030 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The major factors driving the market growth of the TDLA market are advanced features of TDLAs and ROIs on installations, rising industrialization and development of new power plants and increased process automation in various end-use industries.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market"
151 - Tables
52 - Figures
202 - Pages
Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Report Scope:
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue in 2023
$496 million
Estimated Value by 2030
$795 million
Growth Rate
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%
Market Size Available for
2019-2030
Forecast Period
2023-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million/Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
By Methodology, Gas Analyzer, Device, Industry and Region
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
Key Market Challenge
Impact of lead time
Key Market Opportunities
Growing need for advanced environmental monitoring
Key Market Drivers
Increased process automation in various end -use industries
Moisture analyzers witness the second highest CAGR of the TDLA market during the forecast period.
Moisture analyzers are used to monitor and control moisture levels during the fabrication process of semiconductors. Excessive moisture can lead to defects, reduced yield, and impaired performance of semiconductor devices. Moisture analyzers help ensure that the moisture content in critical process steps, such as wafer cleaning, etching, and deposition, is within the specified limits for optimal device performance and reliability.
In situ methodology segment to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period, by methodology of TDLA market.
In situ gas analyzers offer continuous, real-time measurements, allowing for immediate detection of gas concentration changes or anomalies. This capability is particularly valuable in applications where rapid response and process control are essential. Safety and environmental concerns have become major priorities for industries. TDLAs provide reliable and precise measurements, enabling early detection of gas leaks, combustion inefficiencies, and process abnormalities. This proactive approach helps prevent accidents, minimize environmental impact, and enhance overall operational safety.
Chemical & Pharmaceutical industry to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period in TDLA Industry.
TDLA is a versatile tool in the chemical industry, providing real-time gas analysis, emissions monitoring, and process optimization capabilities. Its ability to measure a wide range of gases accurately makes it valuable for maintaining process efficiency, product quality, and environmental compliance. TDLAs are employed in chemical plants for leak detection and safety purposes. They can detect and quantify gas leaks, allowing for immediate action to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of personnel and the surrounding environment. TDLAs offer fast response times and high sensitivity, enabling early detection of leaks and facilitating prompt remedial measures.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in TDLA market.
The Asia Pacific region has the largest number of metal & mining industries. China owns the seven largest metal & mining industries. In the Metal and Mining industry, TDLA can be installed at various checkpoints such as a stack of sinter plant, at the raw material storage hall, at the raw material silo, after blast furnace uptake duct, after dust bags, at blast furnace gas outlet, at the outlet of coal silo to coal mill, and others. As a result, the Metal and Mining industry in the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the TDLA market.
The report profiles key players in TDLA companies such as Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), SICK AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Servomex Limited (UK), SpectraSensors (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), and AMETEK Inc. (US) Siemens (Germany) and METTLER TOLEDO (Switzerland).
