Zion Market Research: Exploring the Lucrative Snow Sports Apparel Market Size Growing From $10.1 Billion in 2022 to $21.01 Billion by 2030, At 11.1% of CAGR | Investment Opportunities, Industry Analysis, and Revenue Forecast

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global snow sports apparel market size was evaluated at $10.1 Billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $21.01 Billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 11.1% between 2023 and 2030.





Snow Sports Apparel Market: Overview

Snow sports apparel is worn by sportspersons during snowboarding and skiing. It protects them from getting frozen on the snow-clad hilltops. Reportedly, they are water-repellent and can withstand extreme climatic conditions. The product offers beneficial features such as body mapping construction, underarm ventilation, comfortable stretch, elastic sleeve cuffs, backpack-compatible hand pockets, and adjustable sleeves. There is a growing popularity of snow sports apparel in Western countries as there is a huge snowfall in these countries and the government of these countries aiding winter sports events.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Snow Sports Apparel Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global snow sports apparel market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 11.1% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global snow sports apparel market size was evaluated at nearly $10.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $21.01 billion by 2030.

in 2022 and is expected to reach by 2030. The global snow sports apparel market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to a rise in preference towards outdoor events such as snow sports among the urban population with surging awareness about physical & mental fitness.

Based on product, the top apparel segment is predicted to account for the major share of the global market over the forecast timeline.

In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment is slated to contribute majorly towards the global market share over 2023-2030.

On basis of demographics, the men segment is projected to account for the major share of the global market over 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the North American snow sports apparel Market is projected to account for the highest growth during the assessment period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Snow Sports Apparel Market By Product (Top Apparel, Bottom Apparel, And Accessories), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), By Demographics (Men, Children, And Women), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Snow Sports Apparel Market: Growth Drivers

Growing popularity of winter sports activities to expedite the demand for snow sports apparel globally.

A rise in preference towards outdoor events such as snow sports among the urban population with surging awareness about physical & mental fitness will upsurge the growth of the global snow sports apparel market across the globe. The surging trend of winter sports events witnessed in the countries such as Australia and Brazil will promote the demand for snow sports apparel. Rise in leisure & recreational activities such as mountain climbing, trekking, mountaineering, and snowboarding will spearhead the business space. Flourishing e-commerce activities has contributed substantially towards the global market proceeds in recent years.

Breakthroughs in fabric manufacturing technology and focus on the safety of sports apparel are some of the factors that are likely to bolster the expansion of the snow sports apparel market across the globe. An increase in the participation of the number of sportswomen in snow sports events will further scale up the size of the market growth. Rising winter sports publicity & promotions along with the popularity of the Winter Olympics has translated into humungous growth of the market globally.

Snow Sports Apparel Market: Restraints

Surging costs of snow sports apparel can hinder the sale of the product.

Increments in apparel costs and seasonal fluctuations resulting in climatic changes can disrupt the growth of the snow sports apparel industry globally. Apart from this, the increase in temperatures witnessed in the countries such as Canada, the UK, Germany, and the U.S. in recent years can make conditions unfavorable for snow sports activities, thereby creating hurdles in the industry growth path.

Snow Sports Apparel Market: Opportunities

Preference for outdoor sports activities to generate new growth opportunities for the global market.

The growing inclination of the millennial population towards outdoor sports activities such as snow sports will open new growth opportunities for the snow sports apparel market across the globe. Moreover, these millennials are massively influenced due to social networking sites such as Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

Snow Sports Apparel Market: Challenges

Rise in the sale of duplicate items to prove the biggest challenge to the growth of the industry across the globe.

Vendors are facing huge challenges with respect to supply chain management activities of various fabrics that are related to snow sports. Moreover, the easy availability of counterfeit products can be a major challenge to the growth of the global snow sports apparel industry.

Global Snow Sports Apparel Market: Segmentation

The global snow sports apparel market is sectored into product, demographics, distribution channel, and region.

In terms of product, the global snow sports apparel market is divided into top apparel, accessories, and bottom apparel segments. Furthermore, the top apparel segment, which accounted for more than 50% of the global market share in 2022, is projected to lead the segmental surge over the analysis period. The segmental expansion over the next eight years can be due to a rise in the consumer demand for top apparel offering cold resistance. Furthermore, bottom apparel is slated to record the fastest CAGR over the projected timeline subject to rising awareness among the end-users about personal safety during snow sports activities.

Based on the demographics, the global snow sports apparel industry is bifurcated into men, children, and women segments. Furthermore, the men segment, which accounted majorly for the global industry share in 2022, is predicted to drive the demographics landscape during the coming years. Additionally, the growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be owing to the use of fleece, insulated shell, and soft shell by men in snow sports activities.

In terms of distribution channel, the global snow sports apparel market is sectored into offline and online segments. Moreover, the offline segment, which accounted for more than 70% of the global market share in 2022, is predicted to dominate the segmental growth in the coming years. The segmental growth over 2023-2030 can be credited to the growing purchase of snow sports apparel by consumers from supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other retail stores. Moreover, growing consumer preference for physical verification of products before the purchase has led to the massive demand for offline transactions, thereby spurring segmental growth.

List of Key Players in Snow Sports Apparel Market:

Decente Ltd

Decathlon

Lafuma

Goldwin Inc.

Skis Rossignol S.A.

Adidas Group

Columbia Sportswear Company

Schoeffel

Volcom

The North Face

Phenix

Spyder

Halti

Under Armour

VF Corporation

Amer Sports

Bogner

Northland

Nike

Kjus.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 10.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 21.01 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 11.1% 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2023 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Demographics, And By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Decente Ltd, Decathlon, Lafuma, Goldwin Inc., Skis Rossignol S.A., Adidas Group, Columbia Sportswear Company, Schoeffel, Volcom, The North Face, Phenix, Spyder, Halti, Under Armour, VF Corporation, Amer Sports, Bogner, Northland, Nike, and Kjus. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2554

Recent Developments

In July 2021 , Tucker Powersports, a key distributor of powersports brands & products, launched the Tucker snow product portfolio that includes apparel, vehicle parts, accessories, tools, and snow sports equipment for Tucker dealers. The launching of the new product portfolio marks the firm's return to distributing winter sports apparel as well as accessories and components required for repairing snowmobiles. The strategic move will expand the scope of the snow sports apparel business across the globe.

, Tucker Powersports, a key distributor of powersports brands & products, launched the Tucker snow product portfolio that includes apparel, vehicle parts, accessories, tools, and snow sports equipment for Tucker dealers. The launching of the new product portfolio marks the firm's return to distributing winter sports apparel as well as accessories and components required for repairing snowmobiles. The strategic move will expand the scope of the snow sports apparel business across the globe. In the second quarter of 2022, Giorgio Armani S.p.A ., an Italy -based luxury fashion house, announced the launching of winter sports product line referred to as Armani Neve in an event held in Switzerland . The move will boost the growth of the snow sports apparel business in Europe and across the globe.

Regional Dominance:

North America to make notable contributions toward the global snow sports apparel market size by 2030.

The North American region, which contributed to a major share of the global snow sports apparel market in 2022, will maintain its market domination in the forthcoming years. The growth of the snow sports apparel market in North America during the anticipated timeline can be due to the growing popularity of winter sports such as cross-country skiing, snow-shoeing, and snowmobiling. Due to frozen lakes and rivers, sportspersons and sports enthusiasts enjoy ice skating in countries such as the U.S. and Canada.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific snow sports apparel industry is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 6.5% over the predicted timeline. The regional market growth over 2023-2030 can be owing to the presence of professional snow sports leagues such as ice hockey, figure skating, and the Asian Winter Games. Moreover, the rise in urbanization in Australia, China, and India will contribute remarkably towards the global industry share.

Global Snow Sports Apparel Market is segmented as follows:

Snow Sports Apparel Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2030)

Top Apparel

Bottom Apparel

Accessories

Snow Sports Apparel Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2030)

Offline

Online

Snow Sports Apparel Market: By Demographics Outlook (2022-2030)

Men

Children

Women

Snow Sports Apparel Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Consumer Goods Industry

