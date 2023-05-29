Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited: Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market to Grow Phenomenally by 2029- Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intraocular lenses are predominantly used to replace the natural eye lens of individuals with cataract. This ocular condition causes the natural eye lens to lose its transparency or become cloudy, causing blurry vision and other issues. Intraocular lenses and predominantly made of biocompatible materials, such as silicone or acrylic, and are surgically implanted in place of natural eye lens. These lenses are equipped with the ability to focus light on the retina and enhance vision. Apart from cataract, these lenses can also be used in conditions like long sightedness or short sightedness.





The business intelligence report on Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market by Brandessence Market Research is specially curated with an aim to provide the industry participants with valuable insights on this business sphere. It covers various essential aspects, including market size, growth drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities. It offers a thorough examination of the market segmentation based on type, material, and end-user. It further highlights the market's regional analysis, providing a detailed understanding of the market performance across key geographical regions. In addition, it presents a detailed analysis of the key players operating in the market, their product portfolios, business strategies, and recent developments.

Key Takeaways

Growing prevalence of ocular disorders, increased screen time of individuals, and widespread technological advancements are aiding market expansion.

By type, the monofocal intraocular lens segment is anticipated to amass notable gains due to their affordability and their rising adoption in cataract surgeries.

MEA is projected to capture a substantial market share owing to the increased healthcare expenditure and rapidly evolving medical infrastructure.

The Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market is anticipated to garner significant returns over the assessment timeline of 2022-2029.

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/downloadSample/PostId/282

Elaborating the Key Trends and Dynamics of Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market

Growing prevalence of ocular disorders, increased screen time of individuals, and widespread technological advancements in the field are primarily augmenting the outlook of this business sphere. Alongside, rise in the number of cataract surgeries, surge in the elderly populace, along with the increasing R&D activities in the field are creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper. Moreover, increasing awareness on eye related disorders among the masses, changing lifestyle trends, and rise in healthcare expenditure are adding momentum to the progression of this industry vertical.

Major Growth Drivers

Growing occurrence of cataract- Cataract, a vision related disorder has become highly prevalent across the globe. If not treated on time, it might lead to permanent blindness. Rise in the geriatric population, unhealthy lifestyle trends, and exposure to toxins are some of the pivotal factors leading to the onset of this disorder. As cataract is commonly treated with surgery, the demand for intraocular lenses is expected to rise to meet the growing surgical needs.

High awareness about the benefits of Premium IOL- Premium Intraocular Lens are gaining immense prominence among the masses. This is due to the growing cognizance about its benefits. Apart from basic vision correction, these lenses are equipped with multifocal, toric, and accommodative capabilities. They reduce the need of glasses or contact lenses after cataract surgery. This in turn is stimulating the overall dynamics of this business vertical.

Challenges

Risk of complications- Even though intraocular lens implantation is quite safe and effective, but there is certain risk of complications associated with them. There are chances of infection, inflammation, posterior capsule opacification, or dislocation of the lens which might further affect the vision of the patient. These factors are hindering the remuneration scope of this market.

Competitive landscape of Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market

The prominent players defining the competitive terrain of this business vertical are Abbott Medical Optics, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, Eyekon Medical, Lenstec, STAAR Surgical Company, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited, HumanOptics AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Calhoun Vision, Hoya Corporation, Aurolab, Care Group, Tekia Inc., Omni Lens Pvt Ltd., MORCHER® GmbH, Ophtec BV, SIFI S.p.A., Excellent Hi-Care Pvt. Ltd., Hanita Lenses, and Others.

Segmental assessment

By type, the monofocal intraocular lens segment is anticipated to amass notable gains over 2022-2029 due to their affordability and their rising adoption in cataract surgeries.

Based on material, the PMMA segment is slated to garner significant returns over the estimated timeframe. This is ascribed to its cost effectiveness as compared to other materials.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/282

Geographical Analysis and Landscape

Middle East & Africa Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market

MEA is projected to capture a substantial market share over the stipulated timeline. This is attributable to the increased healthcare expenditure, rapidly evolving medical infrastructure, and the surging prevalence of ocular disorders. Besides, rise in the geriatric population base, technological advances, and growing awareness about the benefits of these lenses are adding traction to the progression of this business sphere.

Europe

Europe is poised to showcase the fastest growth over 2022-2029. This is supported by the changing lifestyle trends of the masses, increased screen timings of individuals, and presence of noteworthy players. Alongside, rising R&D activities, surge in elderly populace, and the presence of an ideal medical reimbursement scenario are propelling market growth in this region.

Opportunities in This Industry

Technological innovations- There have widespread technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology. Innovative technologies are being used in surgical techniques to enhance their efficiency and safety. This in turn is creating profitable prospects for this market.

Major Developments in Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market

Acquisitions

In 2020, Carl Zeiss Meditec, a provider of ophthalmic devices and solutions announced the acquisition of prominent US based intraocular lenses and ophthalmic surgical instruments manufacturer, Aaren Scientific.

In 2021, Alcon announced the acquisition of a fluid-based intraocular lens technology developer named PowerVision.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of new entrants: The threat of new entrants in the intraocular lens market is relatively low. The industry requires significant investments in research and development, manufacturing capabilities, and regulatory compliance. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements and intellectual property rights protection further deter new entrants.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Suppliers in the intraocular lens market, such as raw material providers and manufacturing equipment suppliers, generally have moderate bargaining power. While there may be multiple suppliers available, the market requires adherence to strict quality standards and regulatory compliance. In cases where suppliers have unique and critical technology or expertise, their bargaining power may be higher. However, the presence of multiple suppliers and the ability of manufacturers to swich suppliers mitigate supplier power to some extent.

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Buyers in the intraocular lens market, including hospitals, clinics, and ophthalmologists, have moderate to high bargaining power. Buyers can compare and evaluate different intraocular lens options based on factors such as quality, cost, and features. Moreover, with the availability of various manufacturers and product options, buyers have the flexibility to negotiate prices and terms. However, the importance of product quality and reliability often supersedes price considerations, giving manufacturers some leverage.

Threat of Substitutes: The threat of substitutes in the intraocular lens market is relatively low. Intraocular lenses are the standard and most effective treatment for cataract patients who require lens replacement. While there are alternative vision correction methods such as glasses and contact lenses, they do not provide the same level of visual improvement as intraocular lenses.

Competitive Rivalry: The intraocular lens market is highly competitive, with several key players vying for market share. Intense competition exists in terms of product offerings, technological advancements, pricing strategies, and distribution networks. Market leaders invest in research and development to introduce innovative intraocular lens designs and technologies, further driving competition.

On Special Requirement Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=282

Related Reports:

Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market to Garner High Returns by 2029 - Brandessence Market Research

Home Diagnostics Market size, share, trend | Complete Analysis | Top companies: Abbott Laboratories, BTNX, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, ACON Laboratories, Inc.

& Company, ACON Laboratories, Inc. Global Orthokeratology Lens Market Rising Trends & Impressive Growth over Forecast period 2029: Bausch & Lomb Inc., Euclid Systems Corp., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Global Joint Reconstruction Market: Industry Trends & Outlook 2023 says Brandessence Market Research

Global Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Market to enjoy 'explosive growth' to 2029: Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK, MSD

Solid Tumor Market is Growing & will Touch the CAGR of 19.4% by the Year 2029 -Read Full Report | Brandessence Market Research

Size of Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging Market to Grow at +28.4% CAGR and Reach 2007.3 Million by 2029: Brandessence Market Research

Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market to Amplify Significantly by 2029 - Brandessence Market Research

Global Beauty Supplements Market Value is Expected to Reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research Global Polyclonal Antibodies Market to Project with +4% CAGR by 2029, says Brandessence Market Research

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is to Hit $ 2.44 Billion by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research Hemostasis Diagnostics Market to Grow Significantly by 2029- Brandessence Market Research

Apheresis Market to Grow Remarkably by 2029- Brandessence Market Research

Disposable Gloves Market to Grow Exponentially by 2029- Brandessence Market Research

At a CAGR of 6.19%, Global Joint Reconstruction Market to Grow Exponentially by 2029- Brandessence Market Research

Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Market to Grow Exponentially by 2029- Brandessence Market Research

Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market to Grow Substantially by 2029 - Brandessence Market Research

Platelet Rich Plasma Market to Showcase Excellent Growth- Brandessence Market Research

With a CAGR of 28.4%, Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging Market to Grow Exponentially by 2029 - Brandessence Market Research

Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market to Amplify Significantly by 2029 - Brandessence Market Research

Global Powder Coatings Market: An Overview of Trends, Growth, and Opportunities Exclusive Report by Brandessence Market Research

Global Payment Security Software Market to Register Phenomenal Gains says BrandEssence Market Research

Size of Microalgae Market to Grow at 4.5% CAGR and Reach $4996.8 Million by 2027: Brandessence Market Research

by 2027: Brandessence Market Research Digital Lending Market: How Digital Platforms are Democratizing Access to Finance | Brandessence Market Research

Report Forecasts Promising Future for Alzheimer's Disease Market with New Therapeutic Approaches | Brandessence Market Research

Hip Replacement Implant Market Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook & Forecast 2029 | Brandessence Market Research

Subscriptions and Recurring Payment Market is Foreseen to Grow at CAGR of +10% by 2029, Says Brandessence Market Research

At CAGR of 14.9%, Game engine market is expected to reach ~$5.5 billion by 2025: Brandessence Market Research

by 2025: Brandessence Market Research The Global Skin Care Product Market Expected to Grow by $180 Billion by 2026, According to Brandessence Market Research

by 2026, According to Brandessence Market Research Global Acute Repetitive Seizures Market to Showcase Promising Growth says Brandessence Market Research

Global Home Health Hub Market to Garner High Returns by 2029 - Brandessence Market Research

Sports Medicine Market to Grow Exponentially by 2029- Brandessence Market Research

Rehabilitation Equipment Market to Grow Significantly by 2029- Brandessence Market Research

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in?Pune, India?and our sales office is in?London.

Follow Us:?Linkedin ?

M & A Advisory: Merger & Acquisition, and Capabilities

Contact:

Mr.?Vishal Sawant?

Email:?vishal@brandessenceresearch.com?

Email:?Sales@brandessenceresearch.com?

Corporate Sales:?+44-2038074155?

Asia Office:?+917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intraocular-lens-iol-market-to-grow-phenomenally-by-2029--brandessence-market-research-301836614.html