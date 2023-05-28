Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list RefundToken (RFT) on May 30, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the RFT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on May 30, 2023.





RFT was launched by Hayato on Binance Smart Chain, renounced ownership. Its native token, RFT, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 30, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Refund Token

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Refund Token (RFT), a meme coin launched by Hayato.

RFT is the only true decentralized project that is fully community run without influencers and insiders.

About RFT Token

Based on BEP20, RFT has a total supply of 100 trillion (i.e. 100,000,000,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 30, 2023, investors who are interested in RFT can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

