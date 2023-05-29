This sale of shares will enable Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance, to meet the tax burden immediately due in the US triggered by the vesting of performance shares allocated to him.

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in digital business services, announced that Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance, will sell around 25,000 Teleperformance's shares, in several transactions, to meet the tax burden immediately due in the US triggered by the vesting of performance shares allocated to him under the plan dated July 29, 2020. The number of shares and the average unit prices will be notified to the AMF, the French financial markets authority, as the transactions are executed, and will be the subject of individual disclosures relating to transactions by individuals mentioned in Article L. 621-18-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code on dealings in securities.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a global leader in digital business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. More than 410,000 employees, based in 91 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 300 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

