Veterans for Trump Issues a Round of 2024 Endorsements on Memorial Day

Congressmen Andrew Clyde, Cory Mills, Ralph Norman and Commissioner Jay Block have been endorsed by Veterans for Trump this Memorial Day for the 2024 election cycle, announced Stan Fitzgerald, Veterans for Trump President.

Congressman Andrew Clyde: "When there is a matter of justice to be served, you can find Rep Clyde fighting for us; it has been an honor getting to know the congressman these last few years; he is doing great work for Georgia and this nation," said Stan Fitzgerald VFAF, national president.

The Georgia State Chapter of Veterans for America First will also be carrying the national endorsement of Congressman Clyde. (https://georgiavfaf.org/georgia-vfaf-state-chapter-to-carry-veterans-for-trump-national-endorsement-of-rep-andrew-clyde-for-2024/)

Congressman Cory Mills: "Rep Mills continues to fight for our active military and veterans; he has made himself accessible to our organization and is a strong conservative leader for Florida and this nation," said Angie Wong Veterans for Trump national media rep and Florida VFAF state chapter president.

The Florida State Chapter of Veterans for America First will also be carrying the national endorsement of Congressman Mills. (https://floridavfaf.org/florida-state-vfaf-chapter-to-carry-the-veterans-for-trump-national-endorsement-of-rep-cory-mills/)

Commissioner Jay Block: "Commissioner Block has been an advocate for a secure border and toured the border at night with our organization, facing the threat of sniper fire from the cartel members across the river in the tree lines. He has done outstanding work for the people of New Mexico as county commissioner and would be an outstanding state senator," said attorney Jared Craig and Veterans for Trump national ambassador.

Congressman Ralph Norman: "Ralph Norman is one tough hombre," said Steve Bannon on 5-13-23 at the CRA leadership conference in Virginia. "Congressman Norman is the type of courageous leader we desperately need right now in our country. It is with great enthusiasm and total confidence we endorsed him for his 2024 re-election campaign," said Mallory Staples Veterans for Trump national ambassador.

In other news, Veterans for Trump president Stan Fitzgerald is currently sponsoring the John Fredericks Trucking the Truth America First bus tour that will be setting up at the Georgia State Convention June 9 and 10 in Columbus Georgia. This is the third Trump bus tour the vet's group is sponsoring. (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/trucking-truth-america-first-bus-195000481.html)

Former President Trump will be attending the Georgia state convention as a featured speaker on Saturday. Center for Renewing America senior fellow, FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend will address the crowd of almost 3000 delegates and political influencers on Friday. Attendees are invited to stop by the Veterans for Trump table to speak with Steve Friend as well as to take a photo with the Trump bus. https://fox40.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/634464492/fbi-whistleblower-steve-friend-to-speak-at-the-georgia-gop-state-convention-june-9th-2023-in-columbus-georgia/

The complete history of Veterans for Trump: (https://veteransfortrump.us/the-full-history-of-veterans-for-trump/)

