San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2023) - Lifeguard Biosciences, Inc. announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Lifeguard Biosciences is scheduled to present on June 7th at 3:30PM PT. Shaye Stamatis, Co-founder & CEO, will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register for the event here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

About Lifeguard Biosciences

Lifeguard Biosciences leverages innovation and science to stop the next epidemic: Opioid Overdose. Join us in our mission to develop innovative, safe, and effective medicines to overcome one of our greatest threats to public health.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

