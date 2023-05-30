Groupe OKwind supports Purecontrol's €7 million fund-raising by increasing its stake to accelerate its development in the water and sanitation market in France and Europe

Innovative solutions combining Groupe OKwind energy generators and artificial intelligence developed by Purecontrol can reduce energy consumption by 10 to 20% and cover up to 70% of energy needs

Groupe OKwind (FR0013439627 ALOKW), specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of intelligent renewable energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, announces that it has increased its stake in Purecontrol, a company specializing in innovative control solutions for water management, industry and energy performance.

Faced with a structural rise in energy costs, the major players in the water and sanitation sector have to rethink their energy consumption and management.

Since 2021 through a minority stake in Purecontrol's capital and a collaboration contract, Groupe OKwind and Purecontrol have enhanced the performance of their offering dedicated to the water-sanitation sector, and accelerated its deployment via a co-branding approach.

The combination of Groupe OKwind's energy generators and Purecontrol's artificial intelligence enables energy consumption to be reduced by 10-20%, and energy requirements to be covered by up to 70% for water and wastewater infrastructures.

Groupe OKwind has decided to strengthen this partnership, which represents a genuine growth lever for the development of its self-consumption solutions, particularly in this sector.

Louis MAURICE, Founder and Chairman of Groupe OKwind, says: "Since 2021, Groupe OKwind has been working with Purecontrol to support players in the water and sanitation sector in their energy transition and the decarbonization of their business by optimizing their energy consumption while making them increasingly self-sufficient. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Purecontrol, an innovative company with which we share the same values in favor of decarbonizing the economy. Our aim through this cooperation is to accelerate the deployment of our solutions in the water and sanitation sector, and to extend them to other business sectors".

Gautier Avril, Co-Founder CTO of Purecontrol, adds: "I'd like to thank the various partners who took part in this new round of financing: two industrial players, including our historic investor Groupe OKwind and Groupe Veolia, as well as two investment funds, Noshaq and Unexo. This round of financing will enable us to accelerate the positive impacts linked to the deployment of our solution. Given the urgency of climate change, we need to move fast. And that's what our solution enables us to do: effectively reduce energy consumption, and more globally, reduce our environmental impact.

About Purecontrol

Founded in 2017, Purecontrol leverages artificial intelligence to significantly reduce operational costs, energy consumption, and optimize operations for the water management, industrial and renewable energy sectors. Now deployed on more than 300 sites, the solution has proven its effectiveness on processes thanks to real-time plant control and data analysis. Purecontrol can reduce energy consumption by an average of 15%, and its carbon footprint by up to 40%. In 2021, Purecontrol was awarded the Greentech Innovation label by the French Ministry of Ecological Transition, followed by Solar Impulse Efficient Solution in 2022, demonstrating the eco-innovative dimension of the solutions it provides. For further information: https://www.purecontrol.com/

About OKwind Group

Founded in 2009 by Chairman and CEO Louis Maurice, Groupe OKwind develops short-circuit solutions for the production and consumption of green energy. Its global approach, combining energy generation and management, aims to reinforce energy autonomy and thus accelerate the ecological transition. Thanks to its unique technological ecosystem, Groupe OKwind is enabling self-consumption to assert itself as a new energy option. A solution that can be deployed rapidly, controlled in real time and priced competitively, without subsidies. Every day, Groupe OKwind works to deploy local, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy for professionals and private individuals. In 2022, Groupe OKwind generated consolidated sales of €41.8 million and currently has 164 employees, with over 3,280 installations throughout France. For further information: www.okwind.fr

