Das Instrument DMN SE0005162880 DIAMYD MEDICAL B EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.05.2023

The instrument DMN SE0005162880 DIAMYD MEDICAL B EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.05.2023



Das Instrument 2ZT FR001400BJ77 ACHETER-LOUER EO 0,0013 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.05.2023

The instrument 2ZT FR001400BJ77 ACHETER-LOUER EO 0,0013 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.05.2023



Das Instrument 9T2 SE0012313302 NORDIC LEVEL GROUP B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.05.2023

The instrument 9T2 SE0012313302 NORDIC LEVEL GROUP B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.05.2023



Das Instrument 0XI KYG982971072 XIABU.C.M.(C.)H.DL-000025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.05.2023

The instrument 0XI KYG982971072 XIABU.C.M.(C.)H.DL-000025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.05.2023



Das Instrument AWQ NO0010607971 AWILCO LNG NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.05.2023

The instrument AWQ NO0010607971 AWILCO LNG NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.05.2023

