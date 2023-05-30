Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Application to Cease to be a Reporting Issuer

Application to Cease to be a Reporting Issuer in Canada

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / May 30,2023 / Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM) announces that it has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission for a decision under the securities legislation of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Canadian Jurisdictions") that it cease being a reporting issuer in Canada (the "Decision"). This application follows the Company's voluntary delisting of its ordinary shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on 20 March 2023.

If the Decision is granted, the Company will no longer be a reporting issuer in any of the Canadian Jurisdictions, meaning it will no longer be subject to Canadian reporting requirements and will no longer be required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents in the Canadian Jurisdictions.

If the Decision is granted and Atalaya ceases to be a reporting issuer in Canada, the Company will continue to file all financial statements and other continuous disclosure materials required in accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies, as amended from time to time and published by London Stock Exchange plc (the "AIM Rules"). All such continuous disclosure documents of the Company are publicly available to all securityholders of Atalaya at https://www.atalayamining.com and the Company's securityholders residing in Canada will continue to receive copies of the continuous disclosure documents that are required to be delivered to securityholders pursuant to the AIM Rules and the constitutional documents of Atalaya, in the manner and at the time as is required under the applicable company law of Cyprus and the applicable securities laws of the United Kingdom and the AIM Rules.

Furthermore, if the decision is granted, the disclosure available to Canadian-resident securityholders will be substantially the same as the continuous disclosure to which such securityholders currently have access, given that Atalaya currently qualifies as a "designated foreign issuer" under National Instrument 71-102 - Continuous Disclosure and Other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers.

Contacts:

SEC Newgate UK Elisabeth Cowell / Tom Carnegie / Matthew Elliott + 44 20 3757 6882 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Thomas Diehl +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron +44 20 7236 1010 Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown +44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

