Pressemitteilung der IuteCredit Europe

Iute Group reports unaudited results for 3M/2023

Quality over quantity for financial year 2023STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

- Number of active customers reached 300 thousand (31 December 2022: 293 thousand) and the revenue per customer 360 EUR (12M/2022: 346 EUR).- Total number of customers increased by 1,5% to 942 thousand (31 December 2022: 928 thousand).- Group consolidated balance sheet up 2,0% to 328,8 million EUR and equity up 7,2 % to 60,1 million EUR as of 31 March 2023.- Increasing use of MyIute app - 530 thousand downloads (31 December 2022: 477 thousand).- Continued development of New Core IT platform with additional features to increase payout ratio as well as after-sale features to retain customers.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Loan payouts increased by 19,9% 63,3 million EUR (3M/2022: 52,8 million EUR)- Number of loans signed down y-o-y 12,8% to 84 thousand (3M/2022: 96 thousand).- Gross loan portfolio up 3,5% to 233,1 million EUR (31 December 2022: 215,5 million EUR) of which principal amount of loans increased 3,0% to 204,0 million EUR (31 December 2022: 198,1 million EUR).- Repayment discipline (Customer Performance Index, CPI30) down to 88,1% (Q4/2022: 90,1%).- Net loan portfolio up 2,7% to 199,1 million EUR (31 December 2022: 193,9 million EUR).- ...

