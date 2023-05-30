Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.05.2023

WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
Stuttgart
30.05.23
08:01 Uhr
10,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,40010,60008:39
Dow Jones News
30.05.2023 | 08:31
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Britvic plc Share Repurchase Programme

DJ Britvic plc Share Repurchase Programme

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Britvic plc Share Repurchase Programme 30-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Britvic plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

30 May 2023

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Britvic plc ("Britvic") today announces that it will commence a share repurchase programme of Britvic's ordinary shares of 20p each (the "Ordinary Shares") up to a maximum consideration of GBP75,000,000 (the "Programme").

Britvic announces that it has entered into an instruction to Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc ("Morgan Stanley ") in relation to the purchase by Morgan Stanley, acting as riskless principal during the period commencing on 5 June 2023 and ending no later than 30 April 2024, of ordinary shares in the share capital of Britvic (the "Shares") for an aggregate purchase price of no greater than GBP75,000,000 and the on-sale of such Shares by Morgan Stanley to Britvic. The maximum number of Shares that can be purchased under the Programme is 26,081,857.

To the extent permitted by law, Ordinary Shares purchased under the Programme will be cancelled.

Media Enquiries:

Please contact: 

Investors: 
Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations)     +44 (0) 7808 097 784 
Media: 
Stephanie Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097 680 
Stephen Malthouse (Headland)                +44 (0) 7734 956 201

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  246394 
EQS News ID:  1641987 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1641987&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
