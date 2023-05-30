A new study has evaluated the development of agrivoltaics in India, analyzing the challenges and opportunities involved in scaling up such projects, and exploring their potential for commercialization.From pv magazine India A new study by the Canada-based International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) and the Consumer Unity and Trust Society International (CUTS) has shown promising results in pilot agrivoltaics projects throughout India, highlighting the opportunities for further research and investment. The study, which was supported by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...